Frank Shanley

Jun 8, 2023 09:06 By receptionradiokerry
Frank Shanley, Neasden, London and formerly of Foilmore, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry

Waking in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Friday, June 9th, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.   Followed by removal to O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen, arriving at 9:30 p.m.  Frank's Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday, June 10th, at 11a.m.,  with burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin. The mass will be livestreamed at https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

May He Rest In Peace

