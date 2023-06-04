Frank Shanley, Neasden, London and formerly of Foilmore, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry
Waking in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Friday, June 9th, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Followed by removal to O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen, arriving at 9:30 p.m. Frank's Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday, June 10th, at 11a.m., with burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin. The mass will be livestreamed at https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
May He Rest In Peace
