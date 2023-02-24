Frank O'Sullivan, Ballyard and formerly of Upper Castle St., Tralee.
Frank, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at Willowbrook Care Centre, Castleisland.
Sadly missed by his wife Eileen, daughters Maeve and Rachel, grandchildren Max and Rose, sons-in-law Joe and Damodar, brothers Dick, Vincent, the late Brendan and his close friends.
May He Rest in Peace
Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee, on Tuesday morning at 11.45am for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by private cremation.
Frank's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
Those who wish to offer their condolences to Frank’s family can do so using the "Condolences" option below.
House strictly private, please.
Family flowers only.
Donations, in lieu, to the Palliative Care Unit at
Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee
or Comfort for Chemo Kerry at Donation at Comfort for Chemo Kerry
