Frank O'Donoghue, Garrynagore, Lixnaw on Sunday 27th November, 2022, aged 88 years, peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Maureen, his wife of sixty years, dear father of Maria, Gerard, Paul, John, Michelle and Tom. Dearly loved and missed by his grandchildren, David, Sean, Darragh, Declan, Jack, Rachel, Katie, Emily, Grace, Orla and Fionn, great-grandson Frank, daughters in law, Lorraine, Cora, Cyunthia, Siobhan and son-in-law Julian. Predeceased by his brothers Jim and Sean, his sister Mary, his daughter in law Joanne, brother in law Donal. Sadly missed by his brother Tom, sisters in law Mary and Cautie, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Frank's remains will repose at his home (house private, family only) on Tuesday, 29th November, with removal to the Day Chapel, St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney, reposing from 5pm to 8pm.

Frank's funeral cortege will leave his residence on Wednesday morning on route to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw, for 11am requiem Mass. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.

For those unable to attend, Frank's requiem Mass will be live-streamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society, ICS.

or care of the Buckley/Finucane Funeral Home.

