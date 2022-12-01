Advertisement

Frank Francie Kenny

Dec 3, 2022 10:12 By receptionradiokerry
Frank Francie Kenny

FRANK FRANCIE KENNY

CAHERNARD KILLARNEY ROAD CASTLEISLAND AND FORMERLY OF COUNGUILLA SCARTAGLEN

REPOSING AT TANGNEY'S FUNERAL HOME CHURCH STREET CASTLEISLAND ON SUNDAY EVENING FROM 3PM TO 5PM . THE FUNERAL CORTEGE WILL DEPART HIS RESIDENCE AT 10/30AM ON MONDAY MORNING ARRIVING TO CASTLEISLAND PARISH CHURCH FOR REQUIEM MASS AT 11AM . BURIAL AFTERWARDS IN ST. MICHAEL,S CEMETERY KILLEENTIERNA CURROW . THE MASS WILL BE LIVESTREAMED ON WWW.CHURCHSERVICES .TV/CASTLEISLAND

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus