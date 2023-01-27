Frank Cronin

Derrynafinnia 'Clydagh Valley' Clonkeen, Killarney, Kerry

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home Barraduff this Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Requiem mass on Monday morning at 11am In Our Lady of the Wayside Church Clonkeen, followed by burial in St. Gobnaits Cemetery Ballyvourney.

Requiem mass will be live streamed on Glenflesk Parish Facebook Page

Advertisement

https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/glenflesk/