Frank Cronin, Lisnanoul, Castlemaine and formerly of Knockbrack, Firies and England, passed away peacefully on the 25th May in the wonderful care of the staff of Willow Brooke Care Centre, Castleisland.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Tess (née Dillon),daughter Noreen & her husband Tony, brothers John, Danny, Patrick & Robert. Sadly missed by his son Francis & partner Sue, grandchildren Jasmin, Jemima & Robert,8 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Áine Cronin, nieces Noreen (O' Neill), Angela, Stephanie, Adrienne & Mary, nephews Danny, Martin & Robert, The Dillon Family Co. Offaly especially Liam, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Frank Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving to St. Carthage's Church Kiltallagh on Wednesday afternoon, where the Requiem mass will be celebrated at 2:00PM.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv