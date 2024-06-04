Advertisement

Frank Cronin

Jun 4, 2024 10:27 By receptionradiokerry
Frank Cronin

Frank Cronin, Lisnanoul, Castlemaine and formerly of Knockbrack, Firies and England, passed away peacefully on the 25th May in the wonderful care of the staff of Willow Brooke Care Centre, Castleisland.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Tess (née Dillon),daughter Noreen & her husband Tony, brothers John, Danny, Patrick & Robert. Sadly missed by his son Francis & partner Sue, grandchildren Jasmin, Jemima & Robert,8 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Áine Cronin, nieces Noreen (O' Neill), Angela, Stephanie, Adrienne & Mary, nephews Danny, Martin & Robert, The Dillon Family Co. Offaly especially Liam, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Frank Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving to St. Carthage's Church Kiltallagh on Wednesday afternoon, where the Requiem mass will be celebrated at 2:00PM.

Advertisement

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus