Francis O'Sullivan, of Camrose, Killerisk, Tralee
Predeceased by his daughter Jennifer and brother John.
Francis is the beloved husband of Mary.
Deeply regretted by his loving family – his wife, brother Gene, sister Mary, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 6.00PM to 8.00PM. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Friday morning at 10.40AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry @ Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee or the Mercy University Hospital, Cork @ Donate - Mercy Hospital Foundation
