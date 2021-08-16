Francis Langford of Annagh, Tralee

A private family funeral will take place for Francie with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11 am on Thursday in St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen (streamed on www.stjohns.ie Facebook page). Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved husband of the late Eileen (Chris) and brother of Julie (Diggins) & Joan (Harty).

Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephew Richard, niece Catherine, brothers-in-law John, Denis & Anthony, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Maura, relatives and friends.