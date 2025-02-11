Francis O’Connell

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) O’Connell of Celbridge, Co. Kildare and Valentia Island. Francis passed away peacefully on Saturday 8th February 2025 in the wonderful care of the Mater Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Anthony and Gerard. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Shane, daughter in law Emer, grandchildren Fionn, Oisin & Meabh, brother Pat, sister Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces & nephews, neighbours and many good friends.

May Francis Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (W23 TE2R) on Tuesday 11th February from 6pm to 8pm and followed by Mass in St Patrick's Church, Celbridge on Wednesday the 12th at 11am. Funeral arriving in Knightstown, Valentia Island to the Church of the Immaculate Conception at 8pm for a short service. Funeral mass will take place at 11am on Thursday the 13th followed by burial in Cill Mhór Cemetery. Live stream of the funeral mass will be available via the link below.

Celbridge - https://celstra.ie/live-feeds/

Knightstown - https://www.churchservices.tv/valentiaknightstown