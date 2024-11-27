Francis Flynn, Carker, Scartaglen and formerly of Knocknamanagh, Kilcummin.
Deeply regretted by his sister Joan (Sheehan, Castlemaine) and brother Dan (USA), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Predeceased by his parents Jack and Maggie, his sisters Nora, Mai, Theresa and brothers Paddy, Seán and Neilus.
May he rest in peace.
Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen tomorrow (Thurs) from 5pm to 7pm.
Requiem Mass for Francis Flynn will take place on Friday at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen.
Burial afterwards in the Old Kilcummin Cemetery.
