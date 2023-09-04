Francis Carey, Doirinn Alainn, Ballydribbeen, Killarney and late of Scart Cross, Farranfore. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours, his many friends and his work colleagues. "May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral