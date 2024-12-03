Francis Buckley, Mountain View, Killorglin.
Adored husband of the late Margaret.
Devoted father of Marian, Billy, Patrick, Bridget, Margaret & Theresa.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his cherished grandchildren,
great-grandchildren, sons & daughters-in-law,
nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
~ ~ ~ ~
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis
~ ~ ~ ~
Reposing Thursday evening (Dec. 5th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin
from 5pm - 7pm.
Funeral arriving Friday morning (Dec. 6th) to St. James' Church, Killorglin for
Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to The Kerry Cancer Support Bus
(or via Donations box available at Funeral Home).
The Buckley family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.
House Strictly Private Please
