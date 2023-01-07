Francie (Eugene) O'Donnell, Derrymore West and formerly of "The Old School House", Derryquay, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday 9th January 2023, from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, 10th January at 10.00am, arriving at St. Brendan's Church, Curraheen at 10.40am where the Requiem Mass for Francie will be celebrated at 11.00am (live streamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com). Interment afterwards in Camp New Cemetery.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information: Francie (Eugene) O'Donnell, Derrymore West and formerly of 'The Old School House', Derryquay, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died on the 8th of January 2023. Predeceased by his mother Hannah, father Edmond and grand-nephew baby Adam. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Bernard, Tony and Benny, sisters Teresa and Patricia, niece Julia, nephew Edward, grand-niece Lauren and all his close friends and neighbours.