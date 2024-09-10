Frances O'Donoghue, Rusheen, Woodlawn, Killarney and formerly of Harold's Cross, Dublin.

Frances passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in her own home. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brother Tom and sister-in-law Mary, Speakeasy Bar, her nieces Aida, Maeve and Ciara, nephews Bryan and Gavin, her adored grand-nieces and grand-nephews, the O'Donoghue family (Moyeightragh), her former colleagues in Aer Lingus, relatives and friends.

Frances is pre-deceased by her parents and her sisters Peggy and Joan.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at her Brother Tom and Mary O'Donoghue's Home, Dromhale House, Muckross Drive, Muckross Road, V93 AHC1 this Wednesday the 11th of September from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Cathedral, Thursday morning at 10:00am. Requiem Mass will take place at 10:30am followed by burial afterwards in the New Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu to a charity of your choice.