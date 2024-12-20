Frances Locke, Kevin Barry's Villas, Tralee.

Pre-deceased by her parents Sam and Margaret, her brothers Billy, Joe, Freddy and Mikey, sisters Melis, Chris, Nellie, Lal and May and her Fiancé Josie.

Frances is the beloved sister of Madge and Teresa.

Sadly missed by her loving family – her sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May Frances Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Friday from 6.00PM to 7.30PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.40AM for Requiem Mass at 10.00AM followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Requiem Mass for Frances will be livestreamed on the following link

http://www.stjohns.ie

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry via the following link

Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee

House Private Please.

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.