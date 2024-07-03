Frances Boland, Dublin and Ballyferriter.
Unexpectedly but peacefully, at St James's Hospital on June 28, 2024. Formerly of Ard na Caithne, Ballyferriter, Co Kerry, and lately of Barton Drive, Rathfarnham, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Art and Maura. Survived by her Boland and Finucane cousins. Frances will be missed by her many life-long friends, including Caroline Leaden, and Frances's god-daughter Ailbhe Donnellan; and also by her kind neighbours and long-standing communities at both Ballyferriter and Barton Drive.
Reposing in O’Connor’s Funeral Home Dingle, Co Kerry Friday July 5th 2024 between 5 pm and 6 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday July 6th at 11 am in Ballyferriter Church Co Kerry followed by burial in Dun Urlann Cemetery Co Kerry.
Níl sí imithe uainn ach imithe romhainn.
