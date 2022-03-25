Fr. Richard O'Sullivan (Columban Fathers), St. Columban's, Dalgan Park, Navan and late of Railway Road, Kilgarvan, Killarney and fijian mission has passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Columban's Retirement Home, Dalgan Park. March 25th 2022. Predeceased by his parents Richard and Mary. Sisters Joan, Maureen (Hickey), Peggy and Kathleen; brothers Michael and Dennis and his niece Mary. Very deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Sheila, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, Columban family and friends.

May Fr. Richard Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Columban's, Dalgan Park, followed by burial in the Community Cemetery.