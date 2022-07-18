Fr Pat Murphy, Fuhir, Castletownbere, Co.Cork

Reposing in Harrington’s Funeral Home, Castletownbere on Thursday (21st) from 5-7pm followed by removal to The Church Of The Sacred Heart, Castletownbere.

Requiem mass will take place at 12 midday on Friday (22nd) followed by burial in St.Mary’s Cemetery in Droum.

Family Information: Fr Pat Murphy, Fuhir, Castletownbere, Co.Cork, 22nd March 1937 to 19th July 2022, 85 years, peacefully in the care of the staff of Our Lady Of Fatima Home in Tralee,

Son of the late John and Margaret Murphy, Fuhir. Deeply regretted by his brother John (Kilcullen, Co.Kildare),sister in law Alma, nieces, nephews , cousins, relatives and friends. Also bishop and priests of the diocese.

Predeceased by his siblings, Donal, Margaret, Betty (kelligher), Joan (Lovage), Sheila, Kitty (McCarthy) and Michael.

Pat was stationed in Trujillo, Peru as well as Sneem, Kenmare, Castletownbere and Bere Island.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis