Fr. Mike Horan, M.S.C. Archdiocese of San Antonio, Texas and late of Coolnageragh, Scartaglen and Brosna Road, Castleisland.

Peacefully, on the 2nd December 2024, after an illness borne with great courage and dignity in the tender care of the Sisters and staff of St. Francis Nursing Home, San Antonio, Texas. Dearly loved eldest son of the late Denny and Maura (nee Crowley). Predeceased by his brothers Denis Martin and John and his sister Catherine (Reidy). Dear brother of Moss (Coolnageragh), Paudie (Glenflesk) and Carol (Butler).

Fr. Mike will be sadly missed by his brothers, sister, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Peggy and Kathleen, brothers-in-law John and Brendan, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and Communities in Texas.

May he rest in peace.

Advertisement

Requiem Mass for Fr.Mike will take place in the Church of St. Stephen & St. John, Castleisland on Saturday, 4th of January at 11am, followed by Interment of Ashes in St John's Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed and recorded. There will be a collection box in the Church on the morning of the Mass for those who wish to make a donation to Mission El Salvador.