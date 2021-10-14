Advertisement

Fr. Donagh Dennehy

Oct 15, 2021 11:10 By receptionradiokerry
Fr. Donagh Dennehy, Artigallivan, Headford, Killarney.

Remains leaving his family home on Saturday at 1.45pm arriving for requiem mass at 2pm at the Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff.
Burial immediately afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.  House Strictly Private Please.

