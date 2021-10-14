Fr. Donagh Dennehy, Artigallivan, Headford, Killarney.
Remains leaving his family home on Saturday at 1.45pm arriving for requiem mass at 2pm at the Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff.
Burial immediately afterwards in Killaha Cemetery. House Strictly Private Please.
