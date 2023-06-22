Florrie O' Donoghue Crothúr Óg, Salmon Leap Farm, Inch, Clonkeen, Killarney.

On Wednesday 21st 2023, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in Kenmare Hospital Nursing Unit. Very deeply regretted by his wife Sheila (Mick the bridge), sons Sean & Mike, daughters in law Eilish & Daphne, grandchildren Shauna, Ronan, Shane and Peter, sisters Agatha and Anne, predeceased by his siblings Danny, Jack, Eileen, Wille, Paddy, Con, Jerry, Mamie, Tess and Ita. May he Rest In Peace

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Barraduff (V93D544) on Friday 23rd June from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Clonkeen on Saturday morning 24th June at 10.30am for requiem mass at 11am, burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.

The live stream link can be found on Glenflesk Parish Facebook Page.

Family flowers only please.