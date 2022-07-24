Advertisement

Florence (Sonny) McCarthy, Gortgloss, Castleisland.

Reposing in Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland on Tuesday evening from 6pm until 7.30pm.  Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am in the Church of Saints Stephen and John, Castleisland. Burial in Old Killeentierna Cemetery, Currow.

Enquiries to Daly's Undertakers, Scartaglen.

Family Information:-  Florence (Sonny) is predeceased by his parents Humphrey and Kate and his sister Margaret.

Florence (Sonny) will be dearly missed by his relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

