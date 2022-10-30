Eve O'Callaghan, Camp, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Funeral cortège arriving to St. John's Parish Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning (November 2nd) at 11.30am, for 12 Noon Requiem Mass, followed by interment in Camp New Cemetery. Eve's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link: www.stjohns.ie

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to Crumlin Children's Hospital using the following link: https://www.olchc.ie/

At the request of Eve's family, house strictly private please.

Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee

Family Information: Eve - daughter of Donal and Hilary and sister of Jane and Jack.

Deeply regretted by her family - her parents, sister, brother, grandparents Dan, Sheila, Liam and Anne, aunts Aisling, Triona, Kate and Marianne, uncle Patrick, cousins, extended family, her school community at Presentation Secondary School, Tralee and all her friends.