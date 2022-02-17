Eva O'Sullivan (née Lynch) Rusheen, Castlemaine and formerly of Brackhill, Castlemaine
Funeral Details: Waking at her residence on Saturday 19th February.
Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Sunday 20th February from 2.00 to 5.00PM Eva’s funeral cortege will leave her residence on Monday morning at 10.30AM to arrive at St Gertrude’s Church, Firies at 10.50AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial in New Kilnanare Cemetery, Firies.
Advertisement
Enquiries to Eamonn O'Connor Funeral Directors, Firies
Recommended
Plans for relief road to ease congestion in Killarney to be submitted for approvalFeb 17, 2022 13:02
Red wind warning issued for Kerry ahead of Storm EuniceFeb 17, 2022 12:02
Bomb disposal unit investigating suspicious device found in North KerryFeb 17, 2022 13:02
People urged not to travel during Storm Eunice as red weather warning in place for KerryFeb 17, 2022 13:02
Storm Eunice Live UpdatesFeb 17, 2022 14:02