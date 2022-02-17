Advertisement

Eva O' Sullivan née Lynch

Feb 17, 2022 15:02 By receptionradiokerry
Eva O' Sullivan née Lynch

Eva O'Sullivan (née Lynch) Rusheen, Castlemaine and formerly of Brackhill, Castlemaine

Funeral Details: Waking at her residence on Saturday 19th February.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Sunday 20th February from 2.00 to 5.00PM Eva’s funeral cortege will leave her residence on Monday morning at 10.30AM to arrive at St Gertrude’s Church, Firies at 10.50AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial in New Kilnanare Cemetery, Firies.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Eamonn O'Connor Funeral Directors, Firies

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus