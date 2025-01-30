Eva Conway née Mangan, Bansha, Killorglin, passed away peacefully on January 30th 2025 surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Hannah, sisters Nora, Kitty and Maria, brothers Denis, Brendan, Ted and Owen.
Sadly missed by her beloved husband Jerome, sons Mark and Colm, daughters Cora and Edel, sister Eileen, daughters-in-law Emir and Claire, son-in-law Kevin and Cora's partner Dan, grandchildren Cate, Liam, Laura, Rory, Zoe, Robbie and Óran, extended family and friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (Eircode V93 PK66) on Friday 31st January from 5.00pm - 8.00pm. Funeral will arrive to St. James Church, Killorglin on Saturday 1st February for Requiem Mass at 10:30am, followed by burial in Ardmoniel Cemetery.
Eva's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Joseph's Home, Killorglin and/or Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.
House Private Please
