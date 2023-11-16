The death has occurred of
Eugene Paschal O'Rourke
Eugene P. (Paschal) O’Rourke, Mountmahon, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, in the presence of his family, on Wednesday, 15th November 2023.
Paschal, loving husband of the late Mary, is very sadly missed by his daughters Madeline (Wilkins) and Maura, sons Michael, Billy, Owen, Tom, Kevin and Declan, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours and friends.
Paschal is predeceased by his daughter-in-law Ita.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday, 17th November from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass in The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Saturday, 18th November at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish followed by Cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 2.00 p.m.
No flowers please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Ita’s Hospital, Newcastle West.
Recommended
2024 Lidl Ladies National Football League fixtures revealedNov 16, 2023 15:25
Trio To Sign For MunsterNov 16, 2023 15:16
Peter Barker and Christa Percival enter 2024 Monte Carlo motorsport eventNov 16, 2023 15:00
Iain Henderson and Rob Herring both start for Ulster tomorrow nightNov 16, 2023 13:32
Second semi-finals in Cricket World Cup underwayNov 16, 2023 13:30