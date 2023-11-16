Eugene Paschal O'Rourke

The death has occurred of

Eugene P. (Paschal) O’Rourke, Mountmahon, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, in the presence of his family, on Wednesday, 15th November 2023.

Paschal, loving husband of the late Mary, is very sadly missed by his daughters Madeline (Wilkins) and Maura, sons Michael, Billy, Owen, Tom, Kevin and Declan, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Paschal is predeceased by his daughter-in-law Ita.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday, 17th November from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass in The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Saturday, 18th November at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish followed by Cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 2.00 p.m.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Ita’s Hospital, Newcastle West.