Eugene (Owen) Horgan of Ballintogher, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Tuesday 6th December from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Wednesday morning at 10:45 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Owen will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. (streamed on churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream). Interment afterwards in Lixnaw Lawn Cemetery, Lixnaw.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Family information-

Predeceased by his daughter Kathleen and infant children John and Mary, beloved husband of Mary and dear father of Éamonn, Anne, Bernie, Breda, Eugene and Siobhán. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Peig and Hannah, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.