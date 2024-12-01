Advertisement

Eugene O'Shea

The death of Eugene O'Shea, Clahane, Ventry whose remains will repose at his home V92 W213 on Tuesday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Remains to arrive Ventry Church on Wednesday morning for  11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment  in Ventry Cemetery.

