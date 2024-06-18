Eugene Mc Crohan, Flesk Grove, Killarney and late of Lambs Head, Caherdaniel.

Beloved husband of Kathleen (Aldworth, Sneem) and dearly loved father of Fiona, Lisa and the late Tara. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law John and Stephen, his much loved grandchildren Ava, Lily, Isabel and Mark, his sisters Joan (Cronin), Teresa (O'Donoghue), Sheila (Sharkey) and Nora Catherine (Clernon), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his brother Patrick and sister Mary (Clernon).

"May Eugene Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of The Resurrection, Park Road on Thursday morning at 10.05am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below. HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE