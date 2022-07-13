Eugene Greaney

Toherbane, Kilmoyley, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode V92 DD23) on Monday, 25th July 2022 from 3.00pm to 9.00pm. Funeral cortege departing his family home on Tuesday, 26th July arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley for 1.00pm Requiem Mass (live streamed on (www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ardfert-kilmoyley/ ). Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Kilmoyley.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Eugene Greaney, Toherbane, Kilmoyley, Co. Kerry, died on Saturday 23rd July 2022, in the wonderful care of University Hospital Kerry Palliative Care Unit. Dearly loved and sadly missed by this loving family, his heartbroken wife Annette, his children Eugene, Michelle, Mark and Jason, his adored grandchildren Cian, Eoghan, Kristion, Caolán, Rebecca, Chloe, son-in-law Kevin, daughter-in-law Nadia, his sisters Chris, Mary and Joan, his nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.