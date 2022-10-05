Advertisement

Eugene (Gene) Horgan

Oct 6, 2022
Eugene (Gene) Horgan, Colchester, England and formerly of Knockanish, Tralee.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Eugene at The Church of the Purification, Churchill, Tralee this Friday at 7.30pm.

Service will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/churchill

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

