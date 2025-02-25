Esther [Margaret] O’Mahony [née Vaughan] , Hawley Park, Tralee and formerly of Ballybunion, Co Kerry

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6.00PM to 7.30PM. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Thursday morning at 9.30am where the Requiem Mass for Esther will be celebrated at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.

Esther’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry via the following link Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee

House Private Please

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee

Family Information: Beloved husband of Thomas and cherished mother of Martin, Brendon, Maria, Adrian, Seán, Michael, Paul, Catherine and Angela.

Sadly missed by her loving family – her husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren Tjana, Rachel, Gregory, Leah, Adam, Lucas, Isabel, Lauren, Dylan, Amy-Leigh, Joshua, Mathew, Rylan, Cody, Taylor, Kyle, Corey and Rhys, great-grandchildren Enya, Noah, Llaynie Logan and Ayah, sister Úna, sons-in-law Neal and John, daughters-in-law Elizabeth, Lisa, Donna, Janine and Claire, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.