Erskine O’Connor, Shanakill and formerly of Rathoonane, Tralee.

Erskine – predeceased by his brother Keith, adored father of Atlanta, Chelsea, Denis, Natalie, Summer and Millie, beloved son of Trudy and Denis, and cherished brother of Roger, Philip, Edward, Denis, Alan and Regina. Deeply regretted by his loving family – his children, parents, brothers, sister, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 10.40AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Erskine’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stbrendansparishtralee.net

House Private Please.