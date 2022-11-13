Eoin Walsh of Balloonagh Close, Tralee .

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday (November 19th) at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Eoin will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust (wwwkevinbellrepatriationtrust.com) oe c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee.

Family information-

Cherished and loved, Eoin will be very sadly missed by his loving family, his parents David Walsh and Justine Dineen, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends, especially Sarah Bournhonesque and her family in France.