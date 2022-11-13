Advertisement

Eoin Walsh

Nov 14, 2022 15:11 By receptionradiokerry
Eoin Walsh

Eoin Walsh of Balloonagh Close, Tralee .

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday (November 19th) at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Eoin will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net).  Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust (wwwkevinbellrepatriationtrust.com) oe c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee.

Family information-

Cherished and loved, Eoin will be very sadly missed by his loving family, his parents David Walsh and Justine Dineen, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends, especially Sarah Bournhonesque and her family in France.

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus