Eoin O' Sullivan (Sylvie), Eskadour, Lauragh.

On the 1st of February, 2025, Eoin passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of the Nurses and Staff of Kenmare Nursing Home and in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Dympna (Nee Downey). Loving Dad of Eugene, Elaine (De Barra), and Louise (O'Regan). Adoring grandad of Eirinn, Aidan, Nia, Clara and Ash. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Cecelia. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, his siblings Mary, Patricia, Joseph, Cecelia and John, sons in-law Connor and Shane, daughter in-law Debby, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

May his kind and gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare, on Tuesday evening (Feb 4th) from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Requiem mass for Eoin O'Sullivan will take place on Wednesday (Feb 5th) at 12:00 noon at St. Killian's Church, Lauragh, followed by burial in Kilmackillogue cemetery.

Eoin's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Kenmare Nursing Home, the staff of Rockmount Care Centre and all those who cared for Eoin and showed exceptional kindness over the past few years.