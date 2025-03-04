Eoin Fitzgerald, Barragougeen, Moyvane and Berkhamstead, Hertfordshire, England. Tragically, following a road traffic accident on February 19th, 2025. Predeceased by his grandmother Marie, grandfather Micheál and aunt Mag. Beloved son of James and Katie. Adored brother of James, Andrew and Aoife. Eoin will be sadly missed by his grandmother Teresa Hayes, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and many friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Thursday evening, March 6th, from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Tarbert, on Friday morning at 11.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Eoin being celebrated at 12 noon, live-streamed on www.stmarystarbert.com , followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.
