Emer Hayes of Killeen Heights and formerly Shanakill, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (14th October) from 6 to 8 pm.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Emer will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ).

Interment afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information- Dearest daughter of Pat & Penny, adored mother of Lauren & Ryan and cherished sister of John & Paul.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her brother-in-law Alex, sister-in-law Anastasia, uncle Martin, aunts Noreen, Lucia, Jacinta & Sheila, cousins, relatives and many friends.