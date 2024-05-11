Advertisement

Elsie Wood

May 11, 2024 09:28 By receptionradiokerry
Elsie Wood, Cloverhill Close, Killorglin

Elsie passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her beloved husband Graham, daughters Amanda & Tracy, son Andrew, sons-in-law Chris & Howard, her dearly loved 10 grandchildren & 11 great-grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

 

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

 

Reposing Sunday evening (May 12th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 6pm - 8pm.

Private Cremation will follow.

 

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit UHK.

 

Elsie's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.

