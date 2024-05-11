Elsie Wood, Cloverhill Close, Killorglin
Elsie passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her beloved husband Graham, daughters Amanda & Tracy, son Andrew, sons-in-law Chris & Howard, her dearly loved 10 grandchildren & 11 great-grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing Sunday evening (May 12th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 6pm - 8pm.
Private Cremation will follow.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit UHK.
Elsie's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.
Recommended
Northern Lights could be visible in Kerry again tonightMay 11, 2024 10:11
Saturday local GAA fixtures & resultsMay 11, 2024 09:59
Victory for IrelandMay 11, 2024 09:50
Defeat for Kerry FC; Kingdom underage sides play todayMay 11, 2024 09:58
Saturday local soccer fixtures & resultsMay 11, 2024 09:55