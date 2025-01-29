The death has occurred of Elliot Horgan of 4 Alderwood, Boherboy, Cahersiveen.

Deeply missed by his heartbroken mom Aoife, his grandparents Trish and Hugh, his aunts Laura, Amy and Órna, his uncles Damien, Paul and Joe and his cousins Katie, Mason, Emery and Keenan who loved him very much.

He is now with the angels

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday 29th and Thursday 30th of January. House strictly private please.

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home on Friday 31st of January from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass for Elliot will be celebrated on Saturday 1st of February in The Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen at 11am, followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 4pm.

The mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to St. Francis Special School Beaufort (https://www.sfss.ie/) or Cashel Ward in UHK