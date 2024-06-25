The death has occurred of Ellen (Nelly) O' Connor (27/11/1936 - 24/06/2024) in Riverside Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family and the wonderful care staff. Nelly will be sadly missed by her children: Beverly, Sara, Paul and Tara, sons-in-law: Seán and Steve, grandchildren: Eleanor, Alia, Matthew, Jonathan, Brendan, Heather, Jessica and Derek, great-grandchildren: Jeremy, Ella Grace and Robin, her sister: Breda, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her daughter`s residence in Fairway Drive, Sandhill Rd., Ballybunion on Wednesday, June 26th, from 5.00pm-7.00pm. Nelly`s funeral cortege will leave Fairway Drive on Thursday, June 27th, at 10.30am to arrive at St. John's Church, Ballybunion for 11.00am Requiem Mass (live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion). Cremation will take place afterwards.