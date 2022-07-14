Ellen (Nell) Collins (nee Harnett), Clash, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, who died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, July 15th 2022.
Nell, wife of the late Jerry, is very sadly missed by her family, John, Helen, Margaret, Paddy, grandchildren Jonathan, Gearóid, Emily, Eimear, Helen, Patrick and Gerard, great-grandchildren Paudie and Ellie, step-brother Jackie, nephews, nieces, relatives, great neighbours and friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at her home on Sunday from 5.00 p.m.
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.
Funeral cortege will depart Nell’s home on Tuesday at 10.30 a.m. to The Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:
www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish
Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa.
