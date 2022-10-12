The death has occurred of Ellen (Lily) O'Reilly (née Cronin) No. 5 College Road, Castleisland, Co. Kerry.
October 13th 2022, very peacefully at her home. Very deeply regretted by her husband Patrick (Sonny), daughters Dolores, Nellie, Caroline and Mary, sons Paddy, John Joe, Joe, James and Mark, sons in law, daughters in law, brother Mikey Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.
May She Rest in Peace
Reposing this Friday evening (14th) from 5pm at her home (V92 YR80) followed by evening prayers at 8pm. Removal to arrive Saturday to Ss. Stephen and John's Church, Castleisland, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards to St John's Cemetery, Castleisland.
Ellen’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed at
www.churchservices.tv/castleisland
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Kerry Hospice Foundation.
Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below, Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Directors, Kilmallock.
Recommended
Kerry TD hits out at rumours claiming social accommodation is earmarked for Ukrainian refugeesOct 13, 2022 13:10
Fatal accident on N70 road at TemplenoeOct 12, 2022 19:10
Chair of Kerry Joint Policing Commitee said he asked Jackie Healy-Rae to consider positionOct 13, 2022 13:10
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal Kenmare crashOct 13, 2022 09:10
Fourth man still being questioned on Dooley murder as funeral takes placeOct 13, 2022 13:10