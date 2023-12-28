Ellen (Ella) Godfrey

Late of Direenacallaugh, Dauros and Sheen Falls. (Chairman of The South Western Regional Fisheries Board 1999 – 2010). Peacefully, in the kind and loving care of the staff of Kenmare Nursing Home, Killaha East. Predeceased by her brothers Dan and Pat (London). Loving wife of the late Billy and dear mother of Anne and John. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken children, niece Maureen, nephews Bernard and John, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and good neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday (December 29th) from 6pm - with Rosary at 8pm.

Requiem Mass for Ella will take place on Saturday (December 30th) at 11am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare, which will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) - followed by burial in Old Kenmare Cemetery.

Ella’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.