The death has taken place of Ellen (Eily) Flahive née Barrett, of Ballyline, Ballylongford and formerly of Dromlivaun, Lenamore, Ballylongford, at University Hospital Kerry on Tuesday 14th January 2025, surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her husband Bobby, parents Jim and Catherine Barrett, sisters Kate, Ann Johnson and Martha Dowling, her daughter-in-law Threasa, and her brother Denis R.I.P.

Eily is sadly missed by her loving family; sons John, Anthony, Robert, Denis and Brendan, daughters Mary, Catherine, Helen and Olive. Lovingly remembered by her sisters Mary and Catherine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A special thanks to all the staff on Rathass Ward for the care and kindness shown to Eily over the past few weeks.

MAY SHE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main St, Ballylongford this Thursday 16th January 2025 from 5.30 pm to 7.30pm with Eily’s funeral cortege proceeding to St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford afterwards. Requiem Mass for Eily will take place at 11.00am on Friday 17th January, followed by burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.