Ellen (Eileen) Cronin of Maughantourig Cross, Gneeveguilla.

On Saturday, unexpectedly, on 20th July 2024, at the University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her parents, Patrick and Mary, sisters Sr. Columba Maud, Joan (McCarthy) and Sr. Timothy Sheila and brother-in-law Connie, nephew Noel and niece Berenice (McCarthy). Deeply regretted by her brother Christy and sister Mary Agnes (Heneghan), grand-nephew Tadhg, nieces Noreen (O’Connor) and Pamela (Walsh), nephews Neilus and Jeremiah (McCarthy), Peter, Patrick and Brian (Heneghan), brother-in-law Joe, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, great-grand-nieces and nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at St. Bridget’s Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla, on Wednesday, 24th July 2024, from 5:00pm to 7:30pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. (P51AH96). Requiem mass for Ellen (Eileen) will take place on Thursday, 25th July at 11:30am, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ellen’s Requiem Mass can be viewed from the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore