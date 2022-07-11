Ellen Clarke née Teahan, Glosha, Cromane, Killorglin.
Peacefully on July 10th at Sonas Nursing Home, Ashborough, Milltown. Predeceased by her beloved husband William, sister Sheila, brothers Johnny & Michael. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Susan, sons Paul & Barry, sister Mai, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Rest In Peace
Reposing Wednesday evening (July 13th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5pm - 7pm.
Funeral arriving Thursday morning (July 14th) to The Star of The Sea Church, Cromane, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
(click on mobile camera)
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to Cancer Research
