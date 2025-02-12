Elizabeth (Theresa/Terri) Leonard née Galvin of San Francisco, California and formerly of Laune View, Killorglin. Theresa (Terri) passed away peacefully on the 8th of February 2025 in the loving presence of her doting family.

Pre-deceased by her parents Paudeen and Kit Galvin, sisters Kitty, Chrissy, Bridie, Maureen, Ann and Margaret, her brothers James, Pat and Johnny, her long term partner Tom and Maureen and Kathleen's father Frank.

Teresa (Terri) will be fondly remembered and lovingly missed by her daughters Maureen and Kathleen, sons-in-law Jason and Anthony, her adoring grandchildren Tara (Pa), Alanna, Ryan and Sean, three great-grandchildren Grace, Fíadh and James, her brother Joe, brother-in-law Tom McLoughlin (Bedfordshire), her lifelong friend Nora O’Sullivan and her family, along with her many nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (Eircode V93 PK66) on Sunday 16th February from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral will arrive to St. James Church, Killorglin on Monday 17th February for Requiem Mass at 10:30am, followed by burial in Dromavalla Cemetery.

Teresa (Terri's) Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church

If you wish to offer your condolence please use link below.

Family Flowers Only please. Donations if desired to Recovery Haven Kerry Cancer Support House.