Elizabeth O'Sullivan (nee McBride) Knockrour West Scartaglen Co. Kerry and formerly of Rooskey Co. Roscommon.

Peacefully on February 23rd 2025 at University Hospital Kerry, after a short illness, with her family by her side. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Kathleen and her sisters Teresa and Marion. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, her four sons Joe, John, Denis and Donald, daughters-in-law Katie and Shannon, her adored six grandchildren Ciarán, Michelle, Aoife, Seán, Liam and Ellie, her brother Michael John, sisters Bridget and Una, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends .

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her residence on Thursday morning at 11/30am arriving to the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes Scartaglen for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery The Mass will be livestreamed on https://sites.google.com/view/life-is-a-river/home