Elizabeth O’Flaherty nee Brouder, 5 Mount Mahon, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and formerly of South Keale, Athea, Co. Limerick.

Elizabeth passed away peacefully in her 97th year following a short illness, in the presence of her family at University Hospital Kerry on Tuesday, 19th November 2024.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael, three sons Micheal , Joe and Mossie, grandson Michael Junior, Elizabeth is very sadly missed by her daughter Margaret, sons David, Liam, Ned and Pat, her sister Margaret, son-in-law and daughters- in- law, Jack, Bridgie Carol, Mary, Lily, Margaret, Kim and Almeria, her 22 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 3 great- great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Wednesday, 20th November from 5.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Removal from her son Ned’s home in Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale on Thursday, 21st November at 10.00 a.m. en route to The Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. (pausing at her late residence Mount Mahon).

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.