Elizabeth O'Dowd (née Walsh), Church Road, Ballybunion & formerly of Chicago, USA
Elizabeth is pre-deceased by her sisters, Nora, Josie and Mary Ellen. She will be sadly missed by her sister Kathleen (Kelly) brother Mossie Walsh, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home on Tuesday 18th from 5pm to 6.30pm for family and friends.
Requiem Mass will take place in St John's Church, Ballybunion, on Wednesday, 19th January, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion.
